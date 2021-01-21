Takes two to tango: Bajaj Auto gains in Q3 with India sales, exports both firing

Bajaj Auto Ltd managed a stellar show in the December quarter, with the recovery in domestic two-wheeler sales complementing the strong momentum in exports. Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 8% in Q3, after declining 35% during the first half of the fiscal year. Commercial vehicles (three-wheeler) exports, too, normalized, and helped the exports division. The contribution of exports to overall vehicle sales grew to 53% in Q3, from 47 % in the year-ago quarter.

The upshot: Bajaj Auto’s revenues grew 17% year-on-year

Domestic two-wheeler sales last quarter were aided by festive season sales. Hence, one will have to be watchful on the pace of growth moving forward. One positive was the rising sales of executive segment within motorcycles. The company is gaining market share in the 125 cc segment. The market share for Pulsar125 in its segment has grown to 22.8% for Q3FY21, said the company. Pulsar" sold over 420,000 units in domestic and export markets, which is the highest ever. This is also positive from a profit margin perspective. Besides, price hikes are also likely to accrue benefits.

That said, the recovery in the three-wheelers segment, which commands high margins, is still awaited in the domestic market. The domestic CV business remains impacted due to inadequate demand for short-distance mobility, said the company.

Strong growth in exports and rising export contributions remain key drivers for the company’s performance. While the African markets that have seen less impact of the pandemic continued to see good momentum in sales, the Latin American markets have seen a good rebound too. The sales in the ASEAN region though still remains soft. Rising oil prices are, in turn, aiding economic growth of oil-rich countries and providing traction to demand in these markets.

With the rising export contribution, a favourable exchange rate, rising executive segment sales and some price hikes, the company reported Ebitda growth of 25% year-on-year. Margins expanded 120 bps to 19.8% and net profit grew 23% yoy.

The rising commodity prices, nevertheless, need to be watched for. Steel, aluminium and other precious metals used in the manufacturing of vehicles are up substantially and pose cost challenges.

Some analysts hope that this will be offset given that the momentum in export sales can continue with a further uptick in demand from key markets and revival in demand from ASEAN countries.

“We expect Bajaj’s exports business to witness a healthy 12% growth in 2HFY21 on the back of revival in African market" said Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities Ltd. Shah also expects domestic two-wheeler industry to continue positive traction in FY22, while its domestic three-wheeler business would bounce back strongly.

