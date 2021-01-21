Takes two to tango: Bajaj Auto gains in Q3 with India sales, exports both firing

Domestic two-wheeler sales last quarter were aided by festive season sales. Hence, one will have to be watchful on the pace of growth moving forward. One positive was the rising sales of executive segment within motorcycles. The company is gaining market share in the 125 cc segment. The market share for Pulsar125 in its segment has grown to 22.8% for Q3FY21, said the company. Pulsar" sold over 420,000 units in domestic and export markets, which is the highest ever. This is also positive from a profit margin perspective. Besides, price hikes are also likely to accrue benefits.