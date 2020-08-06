Tariff hikes, surprisingly, go missing in Vodafone Idea’s Q1 results

Vodafone’s subscriber base has fallen by 8% since end-December, losing market share to Reliance Jio and Airtel in the process. The bulk of the decline in the subscriber base is outside the 4G segment. As such, its Arpu should have increased at a much faster pace, with the higher-value 4G subs now making up a higher proportion of the total base. But the fact that the Apru doesn’t even reflect the tariff hikes taken in December is clearly a worrying sign.