Can Tata Capital stay ahead of rising funding costs?

Tata Capital shares are down 12.5% from their all-time high of ₹390.20, hit on 6 August, but remain 5% above their initial public offering (IPO) issue price of ₹326 in October. The recent pressure on the stock could be attributed to risks amid rising funding costs, regulatory uncertainty around revolving loans, and elevated crude prices.
At a recent analyst meeting, Tata Capital expressed confidence that its assets under management (AUM) would grow 23-25%, supported by healthy demand in retail and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which together account for 85-87% of its portfolio and are expected to gain further share. Its commercial vehicle (CV) loan book inherited from the 2025 merger with Tata Motors Finance is expected to break even in Q3FY27.