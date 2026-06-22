For Tata Capital, narrowing profitability gap with Bajaj Finance is a tough task

The Tata Capital stock hit an all-time high of ₹380 on Friday, extending gains since its listing on 13 October 2025 at an issue price of ₹330. The trigger appears to be management’s reiteration of its growth roadmap through FY28 during a recent analyst meeting.
The stock has largely remained range-bound since listing. But will patient investors in India’s second-largest diversified non-banking finance company (NBFC), after Bajaj Finance in terms of assets under management (AUM), be rewarded over the long term?
For context, “diversified” means there is no heavy concentration of lending to a single segment. For instance, Shriram Finance is typically viewed as a vehicle financier because that business contributed more than 50% of its AUM in FY26.
Profitability gap
Bajaj Finance remains the benchmark among diversified NBFCs because of its ability to consistently generate superior profitability. Its return on assets (RoA) stood at 3.8% in FY26, compared with Tata Capital’s 1.8%.