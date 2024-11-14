Tata Chemicals’ Europe restructuring helps, but dull soda ash market a worry
Summary
- The immediate boost to Tata Chemicals' consolidated volume could come from the 1.85 lakh tonnes of additional soda ash capacity in India that was completed in September.
Tata Chemicals Europe Ltd (TCEL), a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Ltd, has embarked on a restructuring exercise. This involves shutting down its Lostock soda ash manufacturing facility by January and setting up a new plant in 2025 to manufacture value-added pharmaceutical-grade sodium bicarbonate (VAPSB) in Northwich.