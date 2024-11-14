Tata Chemicals’ Europe restructuring helps, but dull soda ash market a worry

Tata Chemicals will incur a capex of ₹655 crore to set up the new plant. While the new VAPSB plant will be commissioned in about three years, there could be some indication of profitability by Q3FY25. That’s because a manufacturing capacity of about 90,000 tonnes in the UK for the same product was commissioned in October. The first output will be delivered initially to non-pharma customers till the company is qualified by customers from the pharma industry during Q3FY25.