Tata Chemicals’ outlook is subdued after a dull June quarter

Tata Chemicals’ outlook is subdued after a dull June quarter1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Tata Chemicals is facing tough times due to excess availability of soda ash, which has led to slower growth and lower prices. The company expects demand-supply balancing to take 12-18 months, and its Q1 revenue growth was the slowest in nine quarters. Weak outlook on soda ash prices may pressure profit margins, and Kotak Institutional Equities has cut earnings per share estimates. The stock is down 2.8% since the Q1 results and is trading 17% below its 52-week high. Capacity additions may only pay off after FY2025-26.
Tata Chemicals Ltd is expected to face tough times ahead even as the June quarter (Q1FY24) performance was nothing to write home about. The problem: Excess availability of soda ash, a key revenue contributor for the company. In the earnings call, Tata Chemicals management said capacity from Inner Mongolia, China came into the market a few months earlier than expected.
