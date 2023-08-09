Tata Chemicals’ outlook is subdued after a dull June quarter

Against this backdrop, Tata Chemicals’ consolidated revenue growth stood at just 6% year-on-year in Q1 to ₹4,218 crore. This is the slowest growth seen in the past nine quarters, at least. In Q1, growth was led by better price realization, altho-ugh this was offset by weak volumes across markets, including the US and India. Muted revenue growth and a sharp rise in other expenses took a toll on the Ebitda margin, which fell by 70 basis points to 24.7%.