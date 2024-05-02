Markets
Will soda ash prices bottom out? Tata Chemicals investors watch closely
SummaryPost FY24 results, most brokerage houses have kept their target price for Tata Chemicals at least 10% lower than the current market price
Tata Chemicals Ltd’s dismal performance in FY24 may keep the stock well below its lifetime high of ₹1,349 apiece seen on 7 March when there were reports on potential value unlocking of its 3% stake in Tata Sons.
