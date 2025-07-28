Tata Chemicals’ domestic business saves the day in Q1 amid global market pressure
Robust growth in consuming industries of solar cells and electric vehicles aids Tata Chemicals' outlook, but sustained earnings growth is crucial for the stock.
Tata Chemicals Ltd’s consolidated Ebitda rose 13% year-on-year in the June quarter (Q1FY26) to ₹649 crore aided by lower input costs. The growth comes on a low base, given Ebitda had declined 45% in Q1FY25 and 31% in FY25. However, the Ebitda is still 38% below the Q1FY24 figure.