Tata Comm let down on growth in FY21, but has set high targets

But where the firm missed on revenue expectations, it made up with better margins. Its operating profit rose nearly 30% last year on the back of better margins. Now, the firm has fuelled some hope among believers by setting ambitious growth and profitability targets. At a recent analyst meet, its management reiterated focus on becoming a holistic solutions provider through deeper client engagement, revamping operating structure and new solution launches. Despite the near-term challenges, the management stuck to its medium-term target of achieving double-digit data revenue growth. It has increased its RoCE (return on capital employed) target to 25-30% in the medium term from 20% earlier. Operating margins are seen in the 23-25% range from 22-25% guided earlier.

