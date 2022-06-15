Tata Communications’ growth plan fails to engage investors

Tata Communications’ growth plan fails to engage investors2 min read . 01:28 PM IST
The stock of Tata Communications Ltd slid to a new 52-week low of ₹856.25 on the NSE, on Wednesday after the company’s growth plans failed to enthuse its investors.
At its recently held analyst meet, the company’s management reiterated its strategy on platform transformation with a focus on innovations and new launches to boost revenue. The company has maintained its medium-term RoCE (return on capital employed) and operating margin guidance at 25-30% and 23-25%, respectively. However, no timeline was shared on its revenue growth target, which was a key disappointment.
“Although the company has achieved its financial fitness targets in the last two years and now has a healthy balance sheet and strong cash-flows, it continues to be noncommittal on the timelines for achieving double-digit revenue growth in the Data segment," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd on 15 June. The domestic brokerage house is of the view that double-digit revenue growth is essential for sustaining a re-rating.
Note that Tata Communications has shifted its strategy to a platform/solution-based company, providing Cloud and next generation solutions, from being a company offering network and related products.
Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd point out that despite the connectivity business being a dominant 71% revenue contributor, it has a low growth outlook. “Growth in Digital platforms has to accelerate to achieve the management’s double-digit growth guidance. It reiterated that the order funnel is strong, but the revenue conversion cycle remains slow. We expect moderate revenue growth (10% CAGR) over FY22-24E," it said in a report. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth.
Meanwhile, the performance of the stock has been subdued. So far in this calendar year the stock has declined by 38%. Analysts note that the stock has seen steep correction after its muted Q4FY22 earnings. Further, unless the company manages to achieve sustainable double-digit revenue growth in the data segment, the stock is likely to remain range-bound, said analysts.