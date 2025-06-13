Tata Communications shifts focus: Can it transform into a digital powerhouse?
Summary
Tata Communications is pivoting towards a digital future, but with financial challenges on the horizon, will it succeed?
At its recently held annual investors day, Tata Communications Ltd reiterated its vision to transition from a connectivity-led business to a digital platform-led enterprise. But as the ambition swells, so does the weight of execution.
