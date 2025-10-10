TCS’s AI pivot, strategy shift and marginal Q2 beat—nothing excites investors
Bold AI bets and an earnings beat has failed to lift investor sentiment as TCS charts a new strategic course.
Amid global macroeconomic uncertainty and muted discretionary IT spending, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has pulled a rabbit out of its hat. India’s largest software exporter is pivoting decisively towards artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to become the world’s biggest AI-led technology services company.