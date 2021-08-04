Two fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms announced their June-quarter (Q1FY22) results on Tuesday and they have not disappointed. One is Dabur India Ltd, which had a relatively favourable base, helping its consolidated revenue grow by 32% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹2,611 crore. The other is Tata Consumer Products Ltd, which saw its revenue increase by 11% to ₹3,008 crore. For perspective: Dabur’s revenue had declined by 13% in Q1FY21, whereas Tata Consumer’s revenue had increased by 13% in the June quarter of last year.

Even as the new fiscal year (FY22) began on a decent note, remember that the valuations of these stocks are already pricey. Based on Bloomberg data, shares of Tata Consumer and Dabur trade at around 51 times and 48 times estimated earnings for FY23, respectively.

View Full Image On a high

Moving ahead, there are worries for both companies. In the case of Dabur, some worry about the volatility in growth. Note that in Q1FY22, the domestic sector contributed nearly 74% of Dabur’s sales, clocking a volume growth of 34.4%. “(This) takes the two-year CAGR back up to around 10%, which was the level that Dabur was clocking in 2Q-3QFY21 before decelerating steeply to 3.5% in Q4FY21," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. CAGR is compound annual growth rate. The broker further added in a report on 3 August, “Our discomfort with the volatility in Dabur’s growth profile remains, and makes us question the quantum of push usually involved in the quarterly numbers. Management, though, alluded to inventory days in the trade being lower by two days versus earlier levels." True, Dabur did well on the operating profit level, but inflationary pressures remain and investors would monitor the company’s pricing actions closely hereon.

For Tata Consumer, higher tea prices are troublesome from a near-term point of view, although they are cooling off from last year’s peak. Secondly, it remains to be seen how growth rates pan out for the rest of the year, given that it had put up a good show last year.

In Q1FY22, India beverages business grew by 28% and saw just 3% volume growth, as disruptions caused by the second covid-19 wave hurt. The India foods business saw 20% growth, with 17% volume growth. Tata Consumer’s international business performance was weak, declining by 13%.

Meanwhile, market share gains are encouraging with India tea gaining 170 basis points (bps) and salt 370bps. ICICI Securities Ltd’s analysts said in a report on 3 August, “We model it (Tata Consumer) to gain market shares in FY21-23 due to expansion of direct coverage and strengthening of rural distribution, differentiated launches and premiumization (premium salt grew 34% in Q1FY22)."

However, as mentioned above, shares of both the companies aren’t cheap, suggesting a good share of the optimism is factored into the price

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.