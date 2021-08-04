Tata Consumer, Dabur post decent Q1; but valuations are high

Moving ahead, there are worries for both companies. In the case of Dabur, some worry about the volatility in growth. Note that in Q1FY22, the domestic sector contributed nearly 74% of Dabur’s sales, clocking a volume growth of 34.4%. “(This) takes the two-year CAGR back up to around 10%, which was the level that Dabur was clocking in 2Q-3QFY21 before decelerating steeply to 3.5% in Q4FY21," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. CAGR is compound annual growth rate. The broker further added in a report on 3 August, “Our discomfort with the volatility in Dabur’s growth profile remains, and makes us question the quantum of push usually involved in the quarterly numbers. Management, though, alluded to inventory days in the trade being lower by two days versus earlier levels." True, Dabur did well on the operating profit level, but inflationary pressures remain and investors would monitor the company’s pricing actions closely hereon.