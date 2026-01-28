Tata Consumer’s premium valuation needs growth to gather more pace
Tata Consumer's focus on growth segments beyond tea, including Tata Sampann and ready-to-drink products, led to a remarkable 29% revenue growth.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd’s consolidated Ebitda increased almost 28% year-on-year in the December quarter (Q3FY26) to ₹721 crore, with its margin expanding 140 basis points (bps) to 14.1%. The growth rate looks impressive partly because Q3FY25 profitability had suffered due to high input prices of tea, which were passed on in Q4FY25.