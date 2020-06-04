Tata Consumer Products’ covid-19 update brings cheer

Some of that optimism is visible in the share price. The Tata Consumer stock has appreciated nearly 80% from its 52-week lows seen in March. As such, valuations are not cheap what with the stock trading at 37 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg. Plus, some covid-19 related stress cannot be ruled out in the near-term. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, “Although the supply chain issue due to covid-19 would pose a challenge to scale up the business in the short term, it is likely to recover in the medium term."