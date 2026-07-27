Tata Consumer Products: A tale of two halves with ‘growth businesses’ packing a punch

Tata Consumer Products Ltd's (TCPL) "growth businesses" stole the show in the June quarter (Q1FY27), clocking 47% year-on-year (y-o-y) revenue growth to ₹1,314 crore and scaling to 36% of its India business from 31% in FY26. This segment is now bigger than India salt and India tea/coffee revenues.
"TCPL is a tale of two halves: legacy tea/salt segments growing in seasonal/cyclical trajectories, and the new growth businesses—Sampann, Soulfull, ready-to-drink (RTD) waters, Capital Foods/Organic India—delivering the alpha," said Systematix Shares and Stocks (India).
Growth engines
Within the growth portfolio, Tata Sampann saw 58% growth, aided by strong demand across pulses, spices, dry fruits and cold-pressed oils. RTD climbed 41%, Capital Foods by 40%, and Organic India by 27%. The management expects ‘growth businesses’ to grow around 25-30% in the medium-term.