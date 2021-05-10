Tata Consumer’s gung-ho investors get served lukewarm results in Q4

Even so, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd point have noted two aspects in the March quarter report that merit attention and monitoring. One, Sampann portfolio grew just 2% during the quarter. Tata Consumer has said the volatility in the pulses market has impacted growth. According to JM Financial, “A business that is all of ₹400 crore in size p.a. should not have been impacted so badly by such macro events." It is also worth noting that the growth in salt revenue was robust in Q4FY21, boosting the firm’s India foods segment.