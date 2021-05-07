Tata Consumer's shares fall 5% post muted Q4; but valuations still pricey

Even so, JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd’s analysts point out, there are two aspects in the March quarter report that merit attention and monitoring. One, Sampann portfolio grew just 2% during the quarter. Tata Consumer has said the volatility in the pulses market has impacted growth. According to JM Financial, a business that is all of Rs400 crore in size per year should not have been impacted so badly by such macro events. It is also worth noting that the salt revenues saw robust growth in the March quarter, boosting the company’s India foods segments.