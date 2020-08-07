Tata Consumer’s shares re-rate after Q1FY21; valuations match Britannia

MUMBAI: Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd have undergone massive re-rating since its June quarter results. The non-alcoholic beverages and food company delivered a strong set of results, with pre-tax earnings rising around 42% year-on-year.

But the stock’s 14% jump in three trading days is clearly taking things a bit far. In fact, Tata Consumer shares now trade at nearly 47.3 times estimated FY22 earnings based on Bloomberg data. Valuations are now slightly ahead of packaged foods company, Britannia Industries Ltd’s stock, which currently trades at about 46.6 times FY22 estimated earnings. Britannia’s pre-tax earnings had risen a sharp 81% in the June quarter.

Note that both companies have benefitted from a spike in at-home food consumption as more people stayed locked indoors to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Some believe that Tata Consumer’s good run is likely to continue. Analysts from Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd, in a report, said "We expect Tata Consumer’s India growth rate to accelerate as supply chain disruptions are behind, and in-home consumption of food continues to grow due to the consumer caution on eating out. Several levers like distribution expansion and price increases in tea will kick in."

International business, however, may play spoilsport. According to Credit Suisse, “International business growth may moderate in the second half of the year, as consumers in the US/ the UK/ Canada increase out-of-home consumption of beverages."

Coming to the June quarter results, Tata Consumer’s consolidated revenues rose by 13.4% year-on-year to ₹2,714 crore, ahead of estimates of a Bloomberg poll of analysts. Around 90% of its revenues came from branded business, of which India beverages and foods sales together contributed 65%. The Indian beverages business grew 11%, benefitting from the strong double-digit growth in May and June. The India foods segment grew 19% and saw high double-digit growth each month of the quarter, despite operational challenges. International beverages contribute the remaining branded revenues and grew by 15% as consumers stocked up owing to covid-19.

Overall, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded by 312 basis points to 17.8%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

“While the numbers are good amidst this uncertainty, the stock movement seems like an overreaction," said an analyst commenting on Tata Consumer’s shares.

And not all is hunky dory. "India tea volume growth of 4% was somewhat disappointing, given the strength seen in some of the other packaged foods businesses," point out analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. Going ahead, investors need to watch how margins shape up. In the near-term, strong tea prices in India pose a threat to margins.

After touching a new 52-week high of ₹529.95 on Friday, the stock gave up some of the gains.

