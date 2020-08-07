Tata Consumer’s shares re-rate after Q1FY21; valuations match Britannia

Coming to the June quarter results, Tata Consumer’s consolidated revenues rose by 13.4% year-on-year to ₹2,714 crore, ahead of estimates of a Bloomberg poll of analysts. Around 90% of its revenues came from branded business, of which India beverages and foods sales together contributed 65%. The Indian beverages business grew 11%, benefitting from the strong double-digit growth in May and June. The India foods segment grew 19% and saw high double-digit growth each month of the quarter, despite operational challenges. International beverages contribute the remaining branded revenues and grew by 15% as consumers stocked up owing to covid-19.