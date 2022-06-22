Tata Consumer transformation journey on track with launches, better distribution

The number of Tata Starbucks stores increased from 221 in FY21 to 268 at the end of FY22. Tata Starbucks is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer and Starbucks. “We remain enthused by the fact that in spite of expansion (adding negative operating leverage in short term), Tata Starbucks remained Ebitda positive during FY22 - indicating good demand likely resulting in faster store ramp ups," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a report on 21 June. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.