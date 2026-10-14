Tata Elxsi stock rebounds as growth improves in Q2. Can it continue?

Tata Elxsi’s September-quarter (Q2FY27) earnings offered much-needed relief, pushing the stock up over 12% in just two days. Operating revenue rose 3.4% sequentially to ₹1,056 crore; 2.3% growth in constant-currency (CC) terms. Ebit margin recovered from 19% to 19.7%, reversing part of the 330-basis-point sequential fall in Q1FY27. Operational efficiencies more than offset salary revisions.
Does this mark the beginning of a sustained recovery, or is it merely a breather in a challenging demand environment? The stock is still down 30% so far in 2026.