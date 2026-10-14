Tata Elxsi stock rebounds as growth improves in Q2. Can it continue?

Tata Elxsi’s September-quarter (Q2FY27) earnings offered much-needed relief, pushing the stock up over 12% in just two days. Operating revenue rose 3.4% sequentially to ₹1,056 crore; 2.3% growth in constant-currency (CC) terms. Ebit margin recovered from 19% to 19.7%, reversing part of the 330-basis-point sequential fall in Q1FY27. Operational efficiencies more than offset salary revisions.
Tata Elxsi’s September-quarter (Q2FY27) earnings offered much-needed relief, pushing the stock up over 12% in just two days. Operating revenue rose 3.4% sequentially to ₹1,056 crore; 2.3% growth in constant-currency (CC) terms. Ebit margin recovered from 19% to 19.7%, reversing part of the 330-basis-point sequential fall in Q1FY27. Operational efficiencies more than offset salary revisions.
Does this mark the beginning of a sustained recovery, or is it merely a breather in a challenging demand environment? The stock is still down 30% so far in 2026.
Does this mark the beginning of a sustained recovery, or is it merely a breather in a challenging demand environment? The stock is still down 30% so far in 2026.
Growth in Q2 was broad-based with the three key verticals firing again. Transportation, contributing 55% to software development services (SDS), clocked 2% sequential CC growth, supported by OEM business and aerospace deals. A multi-year connected-vehicle programme with an OEM adds to the pipeline, while the collaboration with Sarla Aviation provides exposure to indigenous electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.
Media and communications accounted for over a third of SDS revenues and saw 3.4% growth, driven by deal ramp-ups and new Gen-AI engagements. Healthcare and life sciences grew 3.5%, aided by new deal wins for turnkey product engineering and digital health.
Demand risks
But its revenues are exposed to weak demand from European auto OEMs, even as the shift from suppliers to OEMs could reduce project runoffs. Healthcare and life sciences revenue remains concentrated across a few clients, leaving its growth exposed to volatility even as the management believes that the vertical bottomed out last quarter. Its revenue remains 14.5% lower year-on-year in CC terms.
Then, there’s the risk that AI-driven automation could disrupt traditional engineering services. JM Financial Institutional Securities noted that enterprise AI budgets continue to compete with discretionary ER&D (engineering research and development) spending, though clients have started adopting a more ROI-led approach.
Tata Elxsi is investing in AI-first offerings, including through its partnership with Silicon Valley-based KAVIA AI, but monetisation will take time and is not guaranteed. The management expects growth to accelerate in H2FY27, although execution and the pace of deal ramp-ups is critical.
With wage hikes done for FY27, as operating leverage on higher capacity utilization (78% in Q2) kicks in, margins can recover. But investments, including in AI, and onshoring expenses amid US immigration challenges need closer tracking. The stock trades at 26 times FY28 estimated earnings based on Bloomberg, and can re-rate if the recovery sustains.