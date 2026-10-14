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Tata Elxsi stock rebounds as growth improves in Q2. Can it continue?

Ananya Roy
2 min read14 Oct 2026, 12:14 PM IST
Tata Elxsi's Q2FY27 operating revenue rose 3.4% sequentially to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,056 crore, while its Ebit margin improved to 19.7% from 19% in the previous quarter.
Tata Elxsi's Q2FY27 operating revenue rose 3.4% sequentially to ₹1,056 crore, while its Ebit margin improved to 19.7% from 19% in the previous quarter.
Summary

Tata Elxsi's investments, including in AI, and onshoring expenses amid US immigration challenges need closer tracking

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Tata Elxsi’s September-quarter (Q2FY27) earnings offered much-needed relief, pushing the stock up over 12% in just two days. Operating revenue rose 3.4% sequentially to 1,056 crore; 2.3% growth in constant-currency (CC) terms. Ebit margin recovered from 19% to 19.7%, reversing part of the 330-basis-point sequential fall in Q1FY27. Operational efficiencies more than offset salary revisions.

Tata Elxsi’s September-quarter (Q2FY27) earnings offered much-needed relief, pushing the stock up over 12% in just two days. Operating revenue rose 3.4% sequentially to 1,056 crore; 2.3% growth in constant-currency (CC) terms. Ebit margin recovered from 19% to 19.7%, reversing part of the 330-basis-point sequential fall in Q1FY27. Operational efficiencies more than offset salary revisions.

Does this mark the beginning of a sustained recovery, or is it merely a breather in a challenging demand environment? The stock is still down 30% so far in 2026.

Does this mark the beginning of a sustained recovery, or is it merely a breather in a challenging demand environment? The stock is still down 30% so far in 2026.

Growth in Q2 was broad-based with the three key verticals firing again. Transportation, contributing 55% to software development services (SDS), clocked 2% sequential CC growth, supported by OEM business and aerospace deals. A multi-year connected-vehicle programme with an OEM adds to the pipeline, while the collaboration with Sarla Aviation provides exposure to indigenous electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

Media and communications accounted for over a third of SDS revenues and saw 3.4% growth, driven by deal ramp-ups and new Gen-AI engagements. Healthcare and life sciences grew 3.5%, aided by new deal wins for turnkey product engineering and digital health.

Also Read | Titan has defied the market slump. Can it keep winning?

Demand risks

But its revenues are exposed to weak demand from European auto OEMs, even as the shift from suppliers to OEMs could reduce project runoffs. Healthcare and life sciences revenue remains concentrated across a few clients, leaving its growth exposed to volatility even as the management believes that the vertical bottomed out last quarter. Its revenue remains 14.5% lower year-on-year in CC terms.

Then, there’s the risk that AI-driven automation could disrupt traditional engineering services. JM Financial Institutional Securities noted that enterprise AI budgets continue to compete with discretionary ER&D (engineering research and development) spending, though clients have started adopting a more ROI-led approach.

Tata Elxsi is investing in AI-first offerings, including through its partnership with Silicon Valley-based KAVIA AI, but monetisation will take time and is not guaranteed. The management expects growth to accelerate in H2FY27, although execution and the pace of deal ramp-ups is critical.

With wage hikes done for FY27, as operating leverage on higher capacity utilization (78% in Q2) kicks in, margins can recover. But investments, including in AI, and onshoring expenses amid US immigration challenges need closer tracking. The stock trades at 26 times FY28 estimated earnings based on Bloomberg, and can re-rate if the recovery sustains.

Also Read | AWL Agri’s growth metrics improve in Q2, but margins remain a pain point
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Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuRead more

ses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketTata Elxsi stock rebounds as growth improves in Q2. Can it continue?

Tata Elxsi stock rebounds as growth improves in Q2. Can it continue?

Ananya Roy
2 min read14 Oct 2026, 12:14 PM IST
Tata Elxsi's Q2FY27 operating revenue rose 3.4% sequentially to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,056 crore, while its Ebit margin improved to 19.7% from 19% in the previous quarter.
Tata Elxsi's Q2FY27 operating revenue rose 3.4% sequentially to ₹1,056 crore, while its Ebit margin improved to 19.7% from 19% in the previous quarter.
Summary

Tata Elxsi's investments, including in AI, and onshoring expenses amid US immigration challenges need closer tracking

Gift this article

Tata Elxsi’s September-quarter (Q2FY27) earnings offered much-needed relief, pushing the stock up over 12% in just two days. Operating revenue rose 3.4% sequentially to 1,056 crore; 2.3% growth in constant-currency (CC) terms. Ebit margin recovered from 19% to 19.7%, reversing part of the 330-basis-point sequential fall in Q1FY27. Operational efficiencies more than offset salary revisions.

Tata Elxsi’s September-quarter (Q2FY27) earnings offered much-needed relief, pushing the stock up over 12% in just two days. Operating revenue rose 3.4% sequentially to 1,056 crore; 2.3% growth in constant-currency (CC) terms. Ebit margin recovered from 19% to 19.7%, reversing part of the 330-basis-point sequential fall in Q1FY27. Operational efficiencies more than offset salary revisions.

Does this mark the beginning of a sustained recovery, or is it merely a breather in a challenging demand environment? The stock is still down 30% so far in 2026.

Does this mark the beginning of a sustained recovery, or is it merely a breather in a challenging demand environment? The stock is still down 30% so far in 2026.

Growth in Q2 was broad-based with the three key verticals firing again. Transportation, contributing 55% to software development services (SDS), clocked 2% sequential CC growth, supported by OEM business and aerospace deals. A multi-year connected-vehicle programme with an OEM adds to the pipeline, while the collaboration with Sarla Aviation provides exposure to indigenous electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

Media and communications accounted for over a third of SDS revenues and saw 3.4% growth, driven by deal ramp-ups and new Gen-AI engagements. Healthcare and life sciences grew 3.5%, aided by new deal wins for turnkey product engineering and digital health.

Also Read | Titan has defied the market slump. Can it keep winning?

Demand risks

But its revenues are exposed to weak demand from European auto OEMs, even as the shift from suppliers to OEMs could reduce project runoffs. Healthcare and life sciences revenue remains concentrated across a few clients, leaving its growth exposed to volatility even as the management believes that the vertical bottomed out last quarter. Its revenue remains 14.5% lower year-on-year in CC terms.

Then, there’s the risk that AI-driven automation could disrupt traditional engineering services. JM Financial Institutional Securities noted that enterprise AI budgets continue to compete with discretionary ER&D (engineering research and development) spending, though clients have started adopting a more ROI-led approach.

Tata Elxsi is investing in AI-first offerings, including through its partnership with Silicon Valley-based KAVIA AI, but monetisation will take time and is not guaranteed. The management expects growth to accelerate in H2FY27, although execution and the pace of deal ramp-ups is critical.

With wage hikes done for FY27, as operating leverage on higher capacity utilization (78% in Q2) kicks in, margins can recover. But investments, including in AI, and onshoring expenses amid US immigration challenges need closer tracking. The stock trades at 26 times FY28 estimated earnings based on Bloomberg, and can re-rate if the recovery sustains.

Also Read | AWL Agri’s growth metrics improve in Q2, but margins remain a pain point
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuRead more

ses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketTata Elxsi stock rebounds as growth improves in Q2. Can it continue?
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