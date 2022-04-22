Tata Elxsi’s pricey stock needs more than satisfactory Q4 results

Q4 Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin declined by 73 basis points (bps) sequentially to 32.5%. One basis point is 0.01%. Though, this was slightly higher than the ICICI Securities’ estimate of 31.9%. “Margin is unlikely to expand further given the supply-side challenges due to high attrition, reversal of elevated offshore mix (75.2% in Q4FY22 versus 55-57% pre-covid), peaked out utilization and return of travel and facility costs post the normalization of global economy," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a report on 22 April.