Tata Elxsi’s pricey stock needs more than satisfactory Q4 results

Tata Elxsi shares trade at 60 times FY24 estimated earnings. But ICICI Securities and HDFC Securities have a ‘sell’ rating on the stock as high valuations are a concern
Investors in shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd have little to complain about. After all, the stock considerably outperformed the sectoral Nifty IT index, appreciating by about 42% so far this calendar year. The Nifty IT index has declined by 16% during the same span.
What this also means is that the stock’s valuations are expensive. According to Bloomberg data, Tata Elxsi shares trade at 60 times FY24 estimated earnings. In fact, the stock’s pricey valuations are posing a hurdle. ICICI Securities and HDFC Securities have a ‘sell’ rating on the stock. Both have cited high valuations as a concern.
“Tata Elxi’s valuation premium builds in growth premium (both absolute and relative), delivery strengths, a strong balance sheet, and efficiency metrics," said analysts from HDFC Securities in their March quarter results (Q4FY22) review.
The company announced its Q4 results on Wednesday after market hours and since then the stock has risen by about 7%.
Q4 Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin declined by 73 basis points (bps) sequentially to 32.5%. One basis point is 0.01%. Though, this was slightly higher than the ICICI Securities’ estimate of 31.9%. “Margin is unlikely to expand further given the supply-side challenges due to high attrition, reversal of elevated offshore mix (75.2% in Q4FY22 versus 55-57% pre-covid), peaked out utilization and return of travel and facility costs post the normalization of global economy," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a report on 22 April.
Further, Tata Elxsi’s Q4 revenue in constant currency terms grew by 7.4% sequentially to Rs682 crore. This was led by growth across all verticals in the Embedded Product Design segment which constituted 89% of Q4 revenues. In constant currency terms, transportation clocked 8.3% sequential growth while media & communications and healthcare & medical devices reported 7.2% and 6.8% sequential increase respectively.
Note that the attrition in Q4 increased by 260bps sequentially 20.8%. The management expects to balance the mismatch in demand and supply in the next 2-3 quarters through hiring. The company net added 2,014 employees in FY2022 and aims gross hiring in the range of 3,000-3,500 in FY23.
Even so, the margins are expected to remain above pre-covid levels, the ICICI Securities report added. Analysts expect Ebitda margin of 28.3% in FY23. For perspective, in FY22, the company reported Ebitda of 31% which is 238bps higher year-on-year (y-o-y). FY22 revenue grew by 35% y-o-y to ₹2,471 crore.
The company has a strong pipeline of deals across the different verticals meaning the outlook is bright. Compared to its peers, Tata Elxsi has superior operating metrics – lowest cost of delivery; highest offshore mix; reducing client concentration and, superior client mining capabilities, added the ICICI Securities report.
From here on, HDFC Securities expects the EPS to double over three years (revenue-led), with steady margins and ~40% RoCE. “Yet, these base case assumptions seem adequately priced in and there’s a low margin of safety," said the broking firm.
The above concerns may keep meaningful near-term upsides at bay.