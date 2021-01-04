Tata group puts its money where its heart is: aviation

Less is more. At least, that’s what investors would prefer in India’s cut-throat aviation world, in terms of the number of airlines vying for a pie of the market. The good news is the first seeds of consolidation were sown last week. Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd is buying out the majority of its joint venture partner’s stake in AirAsia India Ltd for ₹276 crore. While this will raise its stake from 51% to 83.7%, there is a call option for the remaining stake held by AirAsia as well.

With reported plans to buy Air India as well, Tata group is clearly putting its money where its heart is. This is in addition to its 51% stake in the full-service carrier, Vistara. “If the Tatas successfully acquire Air India and consolidate Vistara and AirAsia India under its brand, Indian aviation will convert from a six to four-player industry comprising Tata group, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir," ICICI Securities Ltd’s analysts said in a report on 30 December.

Based on Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data for November, if the Tatas bag Air India and eventually consolidate their aviation interests, their likely domestic market share would be 23.2%. That would make it a formidable No. 2 in the Indian aviation market. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo, is the market leader with a daunting share of 53.9%. Of course, for consolidation, it is essential that the Tatas first simplify the complex structures with its partners in existing airlines, and progress on that front will be keenly watched.

If it can pull it off smoothly, it will reduce competition and ultimately result in rationalization of routes and fares, supporting better profitability.

“Consolidation in the US aviation market began around 2013. One can say Indian aviation is also taking initial steps in the direction of consolidation... post-consolidation in the US, airline stocks had seen a rerating there," said Varun Ginodia, an analyst at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd. “Broken balance sheets and absence of demand tailwind would act as catalysts in India. This would eventually lead to fare rationality and hence sustained profitability."

Still, the consolidation journey may be anything but a cakewalk. Mahantesh Sabarad, head of retail research at SBICAP Securities Ltd, said: “While it does appear the Tatas are moving towards consolidation, the process is far from easy. Assuming the Tatas eventually bag Air India as well, there are regulatory hurdles to clear first before Vistara, AirAsia India and Air India are brought under one umbrella."

Moreover, the valuation at which Air India is bought will be key. After all, every asset is valuable only at a certain price. While the Tatas have deep pockets, if they end up shelling out a relatively higher price for Air India, turning it around may prove to be a monumental task. Plus, AirAsia will need financial aid as well, analysts said.

Even after the Tatas raise their stake in AirAsia India, the conglomerate will need to infuse more capital, Sabarad said. As such, the process of consolidation might take some time to play out.

Further, the Indian consumer is cost-conscious, and that may not be helpful in the entire scheme of things. “While consolidation may bring in some pricing discipline, India remains a price-sensitive market, and after a point, it is challenging to sustain a consistent pricing discipline," said Sabarad. IndiGo’s over 50% market share, tightly-run operations and strong balance sheet gives it a cost and pricing edge that will be tough to beat as well.

Meanwhile, the near-term is rough for airlines. Flying during the pandemic comes with enormous challenges, and demand outlook is uncertain. Unsurprisingly, IndiGo and SpiceJet have posted losses in April-September. Despite this, shares of IndiGo saw a substantial rally last year, gaining nearly 30%. Market share gains helped sentiment. IndiGo’s domestic share rose to 53.9% in November from 47.9% in January. But expectations are running high, and any disappointment on lofty earnings expectations may make investors jittery.

