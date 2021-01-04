Tata group puts its money where its heart is: aviation

Less is more. At least, that’s what investors would prefer in India’s cut-throat aviation world, in terms of the number of airlines vying for a pie of the market. The good news is the first seeds of consolidation were sown last week. Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd is buying out the majority of its joint venture partner’s stake in AirAsia India Ltd for ₹276 crore. While this will raise its stake from 51% to 83.7%, there is a call option for the remaining stake held by AirAsia as well.