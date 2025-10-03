Tata Investment Corp. stock jumped 50% in September. Time for caution now.
Tata Investment Corp.’s sharp rally has stretched valuations well beyond fundamentals; with gains fuelled by sentiment around stock split and Tata Capital IPO, investors should tread carefully.
If Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway’s valuation is the benchmark, Tata Investment Corp. Ltd (TICL) looks overpriced. Berkshire’s market capitalization (mcap) of $1.08 trillion compared to its $1.15 trillion in assets gives it a mcap-to-assets ratio of ~1. By contrast, TICL’s ratio now stands at 1.5x after a 50% September rally lifted its mcap to nearly ₹54,000 crore.