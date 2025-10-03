Within unquoted investments, the Street may be excited about two big names: NSE and Tata Sons. Investments in NSE could be worth ₹1,000 crore. TICL has just 0.08% stake in Tata Sons that holds investments worth ₹13 trillion as on June-end with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd alone contributing 60%. That values TICL’s stake in Tata Sons at about ₹1,000 crore. Again, the numbers do not appear large vis-à-vis the overall portfolio size.