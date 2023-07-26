Markets
For Tata Motors investors, everything is revving up rosy
SummaryConsistent performance in JLR and improving margin trajectory in the India business would support investor sentiments for the stock.
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. have risen an eye-popping 65% so far in 2023. On Tuesday, after market hours, the multinational automotive manufacturer said that it will extinguish its differential voting rights (DVR) shares and issue ordinary shares in lieu of them. The move is expected to add to market capitalization of Tata Motors.
