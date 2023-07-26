For Tata Motors investors, everything is revving up rosy

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. have risen an eye-popping 65% so far in 2023. On Tuesday, after market hours, the multinational automotive manufacturer said that it will extinguish its differential voting rights (DVR) shares and issue ordinary shares in lieu of them. The move is expected to add to market capitalization of Tata Motors.

Note that the DVR shares were trading at a discount to the ordinary shares and this transaction would eliminate that difference. For every 10 DVR shares held, seven ordinary shares will be issued, representing a 23% premium on the last traded DVR shares’ value as on 24 July. This has led to Tata Motors DVR shares trading around 13% higher on Wednesday.

As far as the company’s financials are concerned, Tata Motors’ share capital will be reduced by 4.2%, making the earnings per share (EPS) accretive for shareholders. The process will likely take 12-15 months to conclude. “We have increased our FY2025-26E consolidated EPS estimates by 8% driven by (1) 1-2% increase in Ebitda assumptions and (2) 4% positive impact due to reduction in share capital on account of cancellation of DVR shares," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 25 July. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Shares of Tata Motors climbed to a new 52-week high of ₹665.40 apiece on Wednesday, propelled by better-than-expected Q1FY24 results and the recent announcement. Throughout 2023, a key factor fostering positivity in Tata Motors’ stock has been the significant enhancement in the performance of its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR), resulting in a more optimistic debt reduction and free cash flow (FCF) outlook.

In Q1, JLR’s performance was bolstered by increased production, favourable mix, and commodity tailwinds. The vertical’s Ebit adjusted for one-offs stood at 7.5% in Q1 versus 6.5% in Q4FY23. In Q2, JLR expects lower production and cashflow than Q1 due to the annual summer plant shutdown. However, profitability is likely to be in line with the levels seen in recent quarters. In view of this, the company is on track to meet its Ebit margin guidance of over 6% in FY24 and sees a possibility of raising that target. JLR accounted for more than 64% of Tata Motors consolidated revenue in FY23.

To be sure, there are some concerns in the India business. The commercial vehicle (CV) segment is seeing a fall in its market share. In Q1, Tata Motors CV market share stood at 39.1% versus 41.7% in FY23. But the Ebitda margin at 9.4% was healthy, down by 70 basis points sequentially in a quarter which saw a weak volume performance.

In the passenger vehicle (PV) business, the electric vehicle (EV) segment weighed on its margin performance. The EV Ebitda margin dropped to negative 9.7% in Q1 from negative 4.9% in FY23 due to rise in lithium prices and higher marketing spends on Tiago EV for the Indian Premier League. But it augurs well that the company expects the margin profile of PV business to recover with fall in price of lithium cells and flow through of production linked incentive benefits.

“Over FY23–25E, the uptrend across JLR and India CV/PV business shall drive Tata Motors’ consolidated revenue CAGR of 17% over FY23–24E. Besides, tight cost control should bolster profitability, turbocharging the Ebitda CAGR to 42%, not to mention much lower ‘friction’ from the reduction in net debt-to-equity to 0.6x in FY25E (from 1.7x in FY23)," said analysts at Nuvama Research in a report on 25 July. Consistent performance in JLR and improving margin trajectory in the India business would support investor sentiments for the stock.