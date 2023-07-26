For Tata Motors investors, everything is revving up rosy

In Q1, JLR’s performance was bolstered by increased production, favourable mix, and commodity tailwinds. The vertical’s Ebit adjusted for one-offs stood at 7.5% in Q1 versus 6.5% in Q4FY23. In Q2, JLR expects lower production and cashflow than Q1 due to the annual summer plant shutdown. However, profitability is likely to be in line with the levels seen in recent quarters. In view of this, the company is on track to meet its Ebit margin guidance of over 6% in FY24 and sees a possibility of raising that target. JLR accounted for more than 64% of Tata Motors consolidated revenue in FY23.