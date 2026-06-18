Why Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland stocks are racing ahead of the auto pack

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business (TMCV) and Ashok Leyland shares have risen 12.4% and 15%, respectively, over the past four trading days, comfortably outperforming the Nifty Auto index's 3.6% gain.
Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business (TMCV) and Ashok Leyland shares have risen 12.4% and 15%, respectively, over the past four trading days, comfortably outperforming the Nifty Auto index's 3.6% gain.
What's driving the outperformance?
What's driving the outperformance?
The biggest trigger is the recent plunge in crude oil prices. Brent crude has fallen 15% over the past five trading days to around $80 per barrel.
While lower crude prices benefit the broader automobile sector, the impact is particularly significant for commercial vehicles (CVs), where dependence on diesel remains high.
Why crude matters
Alternative fuels remain far less prevalent in commercial vehicles than in passenger vehicles or two-wheelers.
Electric vehicle penetration in the CV segment remains low. Even CNG adoption is significantly lower. In FY26, CNG-powered vehicles accounted for 21.98% of passenger vehicle sales, compared with just 11.79% in commercial vehicles.
That makes diesel fuel cost (due to lower penetration of electric and CNG) a far more important variable for CV economics.
Another key difference is the customer profile.
Unlike passenger vehicles, where demand is driven largely by personal consumption, commercial vehicle demand comes primarily from fleet operators and logistics companies whose purchasing decisions depend heavily on profitability.
Fleet operators can invest in new vehicles only if their businesses remain profitable. Icra's June 2026 report on the Indian road logistics industry highlights that fuel alone accounts for nearly half of a fleet operator's freight revenue.
This became a concern after state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised diesel prices four times since 15 May, resulting in a cumulative increase of ₹7.5 per litre, or roughly 8%.
Freight cushion
According to Icra, average freight rates from Delhi to major cities were 7% higher in May, with most of the increase occurring after February.
Prior to February, freight rates had remained largely stable as fuel prices were unchanged and intense competition prevented operators from passing on costs aggressively.
If freight rates rise 7%, they can offset roughly a 14% increase in fuel costs while maintaining profitability, given that fuel accounts for about half of freight revenue. However, costs related to tyres and lubricants may also have increased, though the extent is difficult to estimate.
According to the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, under-recoveries on diesel sales for OMCs have been declining. The shortfall fell to ₹27 per litre on 15 June from ₹30 per litre a week earlier.
The recent drop in crude prices will reflect in the system with a lag, suggesting under-recoveries could decline further. Consequently, the need for OMCs to sharply raise diesel prices has reduced.
With concerns around fuel costs and fleet profitability beginning to ease, investors appear to be revisiting CV stocks.
Plus, the replacement cycle demand has been kicking in. The average fleet age needing a replacement is now 9-10 years versus 7-7.5 years before covid.
TMCV edge
Despite the recent rebound, Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland stocks remain down 20% and 25%, respectively, from their closing prices on 27 February, just before the start of the West Asia war.
Among the two, Tata Motors appears better placed even though both are valued at a price-to-earnings multiple of 22 each, based on Bloomberg’s FY27 consensus estimate.
Tata Motors recorded volume growth of 22% in the first two months of Q1FY27, compared with just 2% for Ashok Leyland.
The company has managed to outpace its rival through its refreshed next-generation truck portfolio, which offers higher power output and superior fuel efficiency.