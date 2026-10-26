Robust volume growth powers Tata Motors in Q2, but input cost pressures loom

A sharp surge in sales volumes brought comfort to Tata Motors Ltd (TMCV) in the September quarter (Q2FY27). Standalone revenue increased by 42% year-on-year to ₹23,930 crore, aided by 43% total wholesale volume growth to 135,114 vehicles. International volumes grew much faster at 177% to 21,132 units, led by a large Indonesia order. TMCV’s realization fell marginally year-on-year as improved domestic pricing was offset by a heavier mix of low-priced light commercial vehicles (LCV) and small commercial vehicle (SCV) exports.
A sharp surge in sales volumes brought comfort to Tata Motors Ltd (TMCV) in the September quarter (Q2FY27). Standalone revenue increased by 42% year-on-year to ₹23,930 crore, aided by 43% total wholesale volume growth to 135,114 vehicles. International volumes grew much faster at 177% to 21,132 units, led by a large Indonesia order. TMCV’s realization fell marginally year-on-year as improved domestic pricing was offset by a heavier mix of low-priced light commercial vehicles (LCV) and small commercial vehicle (SCV) exports.
Overall H1 volume growth is now at 35%. In general, demand for CVs is aided by higher infra spending, strong freight movement, replacement demand of older trucks and buses, and logistics fleet expansion. TMCV retained market leadership in CVs, with a 36.2% domestic share in H1, up 110 basis points (bps) from FY26. TMCV management remains optimistic about near-term demand prospects, but expects growth rates to moderate in H2 against a higher base.
Margin pressure
Besides, the sharp rise in steel and rubber costs poses trouble for profit margins. In its Q2 earnings call, management said there has been a commodity cost impact of almost 540 bps year-on-year, and 200 bps sequentially. “We expect a further commodity cost increase in Q3 in the range of around 150 to 200 bps, depending upon where some of the major commodities settle,” management said.
While the company has raised prices four times so far in FY27 (around 1% in January, 2% in April, 2.5% in July, and another 1% to 2% increase, depending upon the segment, from 1 October), those increases haven’t been enough to cover the commodity price increases. In Q2, higher volumes, price hikes, and operating leverage prevented a larger hit to Ebitda margin, which fell 94 bps year-on-year to 11.4% and was flattish sequentially. To be sure, margin protection ahead could depend on cost savings and calibrated pricing.
Further commodity inflation and shifting interest rates remain key headwinds for TMCV. Emkay Global Financial Services has trimmed its earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates for FY27, FY28, and FY29 by about 6%, 9%, and 11%, respectively. The brokerage also reduced its EV/Ebitda valuation multiple from 14 to 12, noting that the growth surge following last year’s GST cuts has passed and macroeconomic risks—including fuel prices and interest rates—are escalating.
The RBI recently raised the repo rate to 5.50%, increasing the financing cost for commercial vehicles and putting pressure on demand. Meanwhile, Tata Motors' proposed acquisition of Iveco could stretch its cash resources, while potential delays in completing the deal or realizing synergies could weigh on near-term earnings. Following its Q2 results, TMCV shares fell about 1% on Monday.