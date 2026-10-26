Robust volume growth powers Tata Motors in Q2, but input cost pressures loom

A sharp surge in sales volumes brought comfort to Tata Motors Ltd (TMCV) in the September quarter (Q2FY27). Standalone revenue increased by 42% year-on-year to ₹23,930 crore, aided by 43% total wholesale volume growth to 135,114 vehicles. International volumes grew much faster at 177% to 21,132 units, led by a large Indonesia order. TMCV’s realization fell marginally year-on-year as improved domestic pricing was offset by a heavier mix of low-priced light commercial vehicles (LCV) and small commercial vehicle (SCV) exports.