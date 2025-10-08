Tata Motors demerger: Is the worst of JLR priced in?
Despite a tough year, Jaguar Land Rover’s current valuation underplays its rebound potential—Tata Motors’ demerger could unlock hidden upside for investors.
Tata Motors Ltd is gearing up for its long-awaited demerger. The automaker has set 14 October as the record date, when existing shareholders will receive one share of the newly formed TML Commercial Vehicles (TMLCV) for every Tata Motors share they hold. TMLCV will be listed separately, while the parent company will retain its passenger vehicle (PV) and electric vehicle businesses, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.