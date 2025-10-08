Tata Motors demerger: Is the worst of JLR priced in?

Based on the exercise, one can conclude that at the current market price of Tata Motors of ₹688, the Street is not overvaluing either the CV or PV business. In fact, there could be a positive surprise from TMLCV, especially after its acquisition of Iveco, the Dutch commercial vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Italy. Even though the European CV industry is going through a downturn, the deal price has been struck at an attractive EV/Ebit of 5x versus global peers. Ebit is earnings before interest and tax. Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland, notwithstanding higher domestic growth prospects, trades at an EV/Ebit of 17x.