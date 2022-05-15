A smooth ride for Tata Motors against the odds

“Going into the results, investors feared JLR’s margin could come under pressure on lower sales of the high-margin Range Rover as the model goes for a changeover. Accordingly, the stock was weak in the recent few days. However, despite an inferior mix, JLR’s margin expanded sequentially, helped by exceptionally low discounts and higher scale," said Kumar Rakesh, a senior automobile and technology analyst at BNP Paribas Securities India. Tata Motors’ Q4 results were out on Thursday after market hours. The company’s shares have now pretty much recovered the losses seen last week prior to Friday’s gains. While the Russia-Ukraine war had a limited impact on JLR production, the business remains affected by the global semiconductor shortage. JLR’s wholesale volumes (excluding joint venture) fell by 37.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q4.

