Tata Motors' Europe exposure hurts investor sentiment

The auto sector is set to bear the brunt of elevated input cost pressures. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to a sharp rise in prices of key raw materials such as steel, aluminium. In particular for Tata Motors, its exposure to Europe through Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has dented investor sentiment lately. The company has suppliers in Ukraine and current crisis may pose production challenges which would result in a delay in recovery of JLR volumes, note analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 11 March. In this backdrop, volume expectations have been scaled down. Kotak’s analysts now expect JLR's UK volumes to rise 15-16% year-on-year (y-o-y) in FY23E compared to an earlier estimate of 34% y-o-y.