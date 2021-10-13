Tata Motors EV jump electrifies valuations

To be sure, Tata Motors is already the biggest passenger EV player with a 70% market share. But market shares matter less when the market is tiny. The company said it will deploy the funds in its proposed EV subsidiary, which over the next five years will create a portfolio of 10 EVs. Jefferies analysts said this will be 40% of the share in total models available, as 25 EV models are expected to be launched in India in this period. The company has forecast that the EV industry in India will expand 2.5-2.7 times in FY22 and it aims to show exponential growth, too.