Tata Motors cannot shake off rivals with Nexon facelift alone2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 09:24 PM IST
The bigger worry for Tata Motors is the falling market share in the commercial vehicle business. In Q1, this measure was 39.1% down by 260 basis points from the level seen in FY23.
The competitive intensity in India’s sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment is rising. Amid this, the facelift of the Nexon model—internal combustion engine and electric vehicle variants—by Tata Motors Ltd is a step in the right direction. “Our dealer survey indicates both these models appear feature-loaded with many segment first features and exudes a more sophisticated and colourful experience," said analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) in a report on 14 September.
