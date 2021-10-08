Tata Motors' India business recovery expectations lift investor confidence

The company is seeing strong market share gains too. The PV business market share stood at 10% during the first quarter of FY22, its highest since Q4FY16, say analysts. This is likely to lead to improved profitability of the segment too. "In FY23, the business will be moved to a separate low debt subsidiary; aggressive cost-cutting and leverage gains will drive PV business Ebitda margins to 8.5% by FY24 versus 2% in FY21," said analysts at Morgan Stanley.