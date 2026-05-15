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Why JLR remains elephant in the room for Tata Motors despite domestic momentum

Ananya Roy
3 min read15 May 2026, 10:32 AM IST
Jaguar Land Rover’s logo, Tata Motors' luxury arm, continues to weigh on earnings despite strong domestic growth in India. (Photo: Reuters)
Jaguar Land Rover’s logo, Tata Motors' luxury arm, continues to weigh on earnings despite strong domestic growth in India. (Photo: Reuters)
Summary

Tata Motors’ India passenger vehicle business delivered robust FY26 growth led by SUVs and EVs, but mounting pressures at Jaguar Land Rover continue to overshadow the recovery story.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd’s FY26 earnings showed that the domestic business is firing on all cylinders, but Jaguar Land Rover’s troubles continue to overshadow the gains.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd’s FY26 earnings showed that the domestic business is firing on all cylinders, but Jaguar Land Rover’s troubles continue to overshadow the gains.

The domestic business benefited from the post-GST 2.0 demand recovery, particularly in SUVs, EVs and CNG vehicles. Nexon and Punch continued to see strong traction, while recent launches such as Sierra and the refreshed Punch.ev added momentum.

The domestic business benefited from the post-GST 2.0 demand recovery, particularly in SUVs, EVs and CNG vehicles. Nexon and Punch continued to see strong traction, while recent launches such as Sierra and the refreshed Punch.ev added momentum.

The result: Tata Motors clocked an industry-beating 15% year-on-year (YoY) growth in sales volumes to more than 640,000 units in FY26, making it the second-largest passenger vehicle (PV) player in H2FY26. EV volumes surged 43% YoY to over 92,000 units, helping the company retain leadership with a mid-40% share of India’s EV market.

The problem, however, is that Tata Motors’ domestic PV business contributes only about 17% of consolidated revenue. The lion’s share still comes from JLR, which endured one of its toughest years in recent memory.

JLR’s operations were severely disrupted after a cyber incident halted production across facilities, with normalization achieved only in Q4FY26. FY26 revenue declined 21% YoY to £22.9 billion, while profit before tax collapsed to just £14 million from £2.5 billion a year earlier. Free cash flow turned sharply negative at £2.2 billion, pushing the company from a net cash position in FY25 to net debt of more than 30,000 crore on a consolidated basis.

Also Read | JLR cyberattack pushes TCS to standardize security for top clients

The cyberattack was not JLR’s only challenge. US tariffs, weakening demand in China amid luxury taxes and intense competition, geopolitical shocks that drove up commodity prices, and the winding down of older Jaguar models ahead of new launches all weighed on profitability. That also explains why, despite the resumption of production, JLR’s Q4FY26 profit before tax halved YoY to £458 million.

Over the next two years, the company plans to reduce fixed costs and lower the sales volumes required to break even. It is also banking on launches such as the Range Rover Electric and the next-generation Jaguar lineup to drive growth. But much depends on how successfully these launches are executed and received in an increasingly competitive market. Ongoing friction within the Tata trusts boards does little to inspire confidence either.

Also Read | Eka, PMI outpace incumbents Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland in e-bus tender yet again

Split story

The stock has fallen more than 20% over the past year, sharply underperforming the 11% gain in the Nifty Auto index. At less than 10x FY27 consolidated consensus earnings estimates, the stock trades at a steep discount to peers that command 22–27x price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples.

The domestic engine, meanwhile, is expected to keep revving in FY27, with management guiding for industry-beating growth driven by continued SUV traction, deeper EV penetration, production ramp-up and new launches under a multi-powertrain strategy.

Also Read | EVs drive about 20% of industry growth, lift Mahindra, Tata past Hyundai in FY26

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects India PV revenue/Ebitda to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% and 36%, respectively, over FY26-28, driven by robust volumes, PLI benefits and an improved mix. “JLR revenue/Ebitda CAGR is at 16%/55% owing to low base, launches, better scale and cost savings,” it said in a 14 May report.

To be sure, JLR remains the elephant in the room. Elevated marketing expenses remain a concern and point to weakening global demand, according to Elara Securities. The next 12-18 months will determine whether JLR’s transition to newer offerings becomes a meaningful tailwind, or another costly detour.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuRead more

ses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketWhy JLR remains elephant in the room for Tata Motors despite domestic momentum

Why JLR remains elephant in the room for Tata Motors despite domestic momentum

Ananya Roy
3 min read15 May 2026, 10:32 AM IST
Jaguar Land Rover’s logo, Tata Motors' luxury arm, continues to weigh on earnings despite strong domestic growth in India. (Photo: Reuters)
Jaguar Land Rover’s logo, Tata Motors' luxury arm, continues to weigh on earnings despite strong domestic growth in India. (Photo: Reuters)
Summary

Tata Motors’ India passenger vehicle business delivered robust FY26 growth led by SUVs and EVs, but mounting pressures at Jaguar Land Rover continue to overshadow the recovery story.

Gift this article

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd’s FY26 earnings showed that the domestic business is firing on all cylinders, but Jaguar Land Rover’s troubles continue to overshadow the gains.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd’s FY26 earnings showed that the domestic business is firing on all cylinders, but Jaguar Land Rover’s troubles continue to overshadow the gains.

The domestic business benefited from the post-GST 2.0 demand recovery, particularly in SUVs, EVs and CNG vehicles. Nexon and Punch continued to see strong traction, while recent launches such as Sierra and the refreshed Punch.ev added momentum.

The domestic business benefited from the post-GST 2.0 demand recovery, particularly in SUVs, EVs and CNG vehicles. Nexon and Punch continued to see strong traction, while recent launches such as Sierra and the refreshed Punch.ev added momentum.

The result: Tata Motors clocked an industry-beating 15% year-on-year (YoY) growth in sales volumes to more than 640,000 units in FY26, making it the second-largest passenger vehicle (PV) player in H2FY26. EV volumes surged 43% YoY to over 92,000 units, helping the company retain leadership with a mid-40% share of India’s EV market.

The problem, however, is that Tata Motors’ domestic PV business contributes only about 17% of consolidated revenue. The lion’s share still comes from JLR, which endured one of its toughest years in recent memory.

JLR’s operations were severely disrupted after a cyber incident halted production across facilities, with normalization achieved only in Q4FY26. FY26 revenue declined 21% YoY to £22.9 billion, while profit before tax collapsed to just £14 million from £2.5 billion a year earlier. Free cash flow turned sharply negative at £2.2 billion, pushing the company from a net cash position in FY25 to net debt of more than 30,000 crore on a consolidated basis.

Also Read | JLR cyberattack pushes TCS to standardize security for top clients

The cyberattack was not JLR’s only challenge. US tariffs, weakening demand in China amid luxury taxes and intense competition, geopolitical shocks that drove up commodity prices, and the winding down of older Jaguar models ahead of new launches all weighed on profitability. That also explains why, despite the resumption of production, JLR’s Q4FY26 profit before tax halved YoY to £458 million.

Over the next two years, the company plans to reduce fixed costs and lower the sales volumes required to break even. It is also banking on launches such as the Range Rover Electric and the next-generation Jaguar lineup to drive growth. But much depends on how successfully these launches are executed and received in an increasingly competitive market. Ongoing friction within the Tata trusts boards does little to inspire confidence either.

Also Read | Eka, PMI outpace incumbents Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland in e-bus tender yet again

Split story

The stock has fallen more than 20% over the past year, sharply underperforming the 11% gain in the Nifty Auto index. At less than 10x FY27 consolidated consensus earnings estimates, the stock trades at a steep discount to peers that command 22–27x price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples.

The domestic engine, meanwhile, is expected to keep revving in FY27, with management guiding for industry-beating growth driven by continued SUV traction, deeper EV penetration, production ramp-up and new launches under a multi-powertrain strategy.

Also Read | EVs drive about 20% of industry growth, lift Mahindra, Tata past Hyundai in FY26

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects India PV revenue/Ebitda to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% and 36%, respectively, over FY26-28, driven by robust volumes, PLI benefits and an improved mix. “JLR revenue/Ebitda CAGR is at 16%/55% owing to low base, launches, better scale and cost savings,” it said in a 14 May report.

To be sure, JLR remains the elephant in the room. Elevated marketing expenses remain a concern and point to weakening global demand, according to Elara Securities. The next 12-18 months will determine whether JLR’s transition to newer offerings becomes a meaningful tailwind, or another costly detour.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuRead more

ses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketWhy JLR remains elephant in the room for Tata Motors despite domestic momentum
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