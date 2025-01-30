Tata Motors had accounting, PLI save the day in Q3, leaving investors unimpressed
Summary
- Investors await key catalysts such as the first electric Jaguar car that is likely to be produced in late 2025 and the implementation of a proposed split of the company into two separate entities for commercial and passenger vehicles.
Tata Motors Ltd’s shares nosedived to a new 52-week low of ₹683.20 apiece on Thursday, following muted December quarter (Q3FY25) results accompanied by adverse management commentary, especially with regards to its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business.