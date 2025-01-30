Even for passenger electric vehicles in India, the competition for Tata is only going to intensify. The passenger car leader in India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which had so far stayed away from electric vehicles, is set to change that with the launch of eVitara. Also, there have been recent launches of Hyundai Motor India Ltd’s Creta and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd’s electric SUV. In CVs, there is not much the management can do as it is highly cyclical with more pronounced linkage to the macro-economic picture.