UK’s Chinese EV tariff plan is a double-edged sword for Tata Motors

The UK is reportedly considering countervailing duties on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), potentially aligning with higher tariffs imposed by the EU. For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), this creates two opposing forces on its turf: a potential price advantage over Chinese rivals in the UK, and a further erosion of its position in China if Beijing retaliates.
Chinese brands have rapidly expanded their UK presence, accounting for about 15% of new car sales through most of 2026 before brands including BYD, MG, and Jaecoo reportedly captured 23% in September. EVs represent two-thirds of China’s domestic automobile market.