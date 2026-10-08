UK’s Chinese EV tariff plan is a double-edged sword for Tata Motors

The UK is reportedly considering countervailing duties on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), potentially aligning with higher tariffs imposed by the EU. For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), this creates two opposing forces on its turf: a potential price advantage over Chinese rivals in the UK, and a further erosion of its position in China if Beijing retaliates.
The UK is reportedly considering countervailing duties on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), potentially aligning with higher tariffs imposed by the EU. For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), this creates two opposing forces on its turf: a potential price advantage over Chinese rivals in the UK, and a further erosion of its position in China if Beijing retaliates.
Chinese brands have rapidly expanded their UK presence, accounting for about 15% of new car sales through most of 2026 before brands including BYD, MG, and Jaecoo reportedly captured 23% in September. EVs represent two-thirds of China’s domestic automobile market.
Chinese brands have rapidly expanded their UK presence, accounting for about 15% of new car sales through most of 2026 before brands including BYD, MG, and Jaecoo reportedly captured 23% in September. EVs represent two-thirds of China’s domestic automobile market.
Chinese cars have allegedly found a backdoor into the EU through the UK, taking advantage of Britain’s relaxed 10% tariff compared to the EU’s 45%. This loophole could risk UK’s exclusion from the EU’s proposed ‘Made in Europe’ framework, prompting Britain to consider matching the EU’s countervailing duties on Chinese imports. For TMPV, however, any direct benefit is minimal, while potential retaliation from China could hit where it hurts most.
China slump
China is already a weak market for JLR. The company’s retail volume in China fell 60% year-on-year in Q2, even as UK retail volume rose 31%. China’s contribution to retail volume fell to just 9% from 21% a year earlier.
This drop stems partly from the Chery-JLR joint venture halting local vehicle production in June. Meanwhile, the Chinese market remains tough due to fierce competition, which has prevented JLR from passing on the luxury tax—a levy expanded last year to cover vehicles priced above 0.9 million yuan, down from 1.3 million yuan previously.
JLR does not compete directly with affordable Chinese EVs in the UK, said Tanvi Kanchan, associate director at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Its core products—Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender—which accounted for 77.6% of wholesale volume in the September quarter (Q2FY27) operate in a different segment. Protection against Chinese imports, therefore, may not materially alter JLR’s demand equation in the UK.
To be sure, the UK is holding up better for JLR, with a 31% increase in wholesale volumes amid normalization after last year’s cyberattack. JLR’s Q2 wholesale volumes, excluding the China JV, rose 25% year-on-year to 82,400 units.
New launches offer hope for further volume recovery as the company winds down outgoing Jaguar models. Investors should closely track sales of the newly launched Jaguar Type 01 (6 October), the Range Rover Sport Electric (30 September), and the Range Rover Electric unveiled earlier in September.
Margin stress
The key question now is about profitability. Nomura estimates JLR’s Q2 revenue at roughly £6 billion, down 9.6% year-on-year. Ebit margin is expected at 2.6%, falling well short of management’s 4% guidance, as the company targets operating cash-flow breakeven.
A previously hoped-for £1.5 billion commercial loan has now been ruled out, with the company instead announcing 4,000 job cuts over two years to target £1.7 billion in savings. This should help lower its break-even point to 300,000 vehicles. Its wholesale volumes fell 23% year-on-year to 307,900 units in FY26.
Following a 23% decline in 2026, the stock trades at 19 times its estimated FY28 earnings, according to Bloomberg. Near-term triggers include the success of new launches and margins, while any impact from possible Chinese retaliation remains a concern for later.