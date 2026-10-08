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UK’s Chinese EV tariff plan is a double-edged sword for Tata Motors

Ananya Roy
3 min read8 Oct 2026, 02:50 PM IST
JLR’s premium Range Rover, Defender and Jaguar models do not directly compete with affordable Chinese EVs, limiting the upside from protectionist measures.
JLR’s premium Range Rover, Defender and Jaguar models do not directly compete with affordable Chinese EVs, limiting the upside from protectionist measures.
Summary

Potential UK duties could give JLR a price edge over low-cost Chinese imports, but also expose its struggling China operations to potential backlash

Gift this article

The UK is reportedly considering countervailing duties on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), potentially aligning with higher tariffs imposed by the EU. For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), this creates two opposing forces on its turf: a potential price advantage over Chinese rivals in the UK, and a further erosion of its position in China if Beijing retaliates.

The UK is reportedly considering countervailing duties on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), potentially aligning with higher tariffs imposed by the EU. For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), this creates two opposing forces on its turf: a potential price advantage over Chinese rivals in the UK, and a further erosion of its position in China if Beijing retaliates.

Chinese brands have rapidly expanded their UK presence, accounting for about 15% of new car sales through most of 2026 before brands including BYD, MG, and Jaecoo reportedly captured 23% in September. EVs represent two-thirds of China’s domestic automobile market.

Chinese brands have rapidly expanded their UK presence, accounting for about 15% of new car sales through most of 2026 before brands including BYD, MG, and Jaecoo reportedly captured 23% in September. EVs represent two-thirds of China’s domestic automobile market.

Chinese cars have allegedly found a backdoor into the EU through the UK, taking advantage of Britain’s relaxed 10% tariff compared to the EU’s 45%. This loophole could risk UK’s exclusion from the EU’s proposed ‘Made in Europe’ framework, prompting Britain to consider matching the EU’s countervailing duties on Chinese imports. For TMPV, however, any direct benefit is minimal, while potential retaliation from China could hit where it hurts most.

Also Read | Pending EU approvals could delay Tata Motors' $4.4 bn Iveco deal

China slump

China is already a weak market for JLR. The company’s retail volume in China fell 60% year-on-year in Q2, even as UK retail volume rose 31%. China’s contribution to retail volume fell to just 9% from 21% a year earlier.

This drop stems partly from the Chery-JLR joint venture halting local vehicle production in June. Meanwhile, the Chinese market remains tough due to fierce competition, which has prevented JLR from passing on the luxury tax—a levy expanded last year to cover vehicles priced above 0.9 million yuan, down from 1.3 million yuan previously.

JLR does not compete directly with affordable Chinese EVs in the UK, said Tanvi Kanchan, associate director at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Its core products—Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender—which accounted for 77.6% of wholesale volume in the September quarter (Q2FY27) operate in a different segment. Protection against Chinese imports, therefore, may not materially alter JLR’s demand equation in the UK.

To be sure, the UK is holding up better for JLR, with a 31% increase in wholesale volumes amid normalization after last year’s cyberattack. JLR’s Q2 wholesale volumes, excluding the China JV, rose 25% year-on-year to 82,400 units.

New launches offer hope for further volume recovery as the company winds down outgoing Jaguar models. Investors should closely track sales of the newly launched Jaguar Type 01 (6 October), the Range Rover Sport Electric (30 September), and the Range Rover Electric unveiled earlier in September.

Also Read | Tata Agratas inks $530-million EV battery supply pact with JLR

Margin stress

The key question now is about profitability. Nomura estimates JLR’s Q2 revenue at roughly £6 billion, down 9.6% year-on-year. Ebit margin is expected at 2.6%, falling well short of management’s 4% guidance, as the company targets operating cash-flow breakeven.

A previously hoped-for £1.5 billion commercial loan has now been ruled out, with the company instead announcing 4,000 job cuts over two years to target £1.7 billion in savings. This should help lower its break-even point to 300,000 vehicles. Its wholesale volumes fell 23% year-on-year to 307,900 units in FY26.

Following a 23% decline in 2026, the stock trades at 19 times its estimated FY28 earnings, according to Bloomberg. Near-term triggers include the success of new launches and margins, while any impact from possible Chinese retaliation remains a concern for later.

Also Read | Can China’s BYD zip into the hearts of Japanese car buyers?
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Topics

Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuRead more

ses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketUK’s Chinese EV tariff plan is a double-edged sword for Tata Motors

UK’s Chinese EV tariff plan is a double-edged sword for Tata Motors

Ananya Roy
3 min read8 Oct 2026, 02:50 PM IST
JLR’s premium Range Rover, Defender and Jaguar models do not directly compete with affordable Chinese EVs, limiting the upside from protectionist measures.
JLR’s premium Range Rover, Defender and Jaguar models do not directly compete with affordable Chinese EVs, limiting the upside from protectionist measures.
Summary

Potential UK duties could give JLR a price edge over low-cost Chinese imports, but also expose its struggling China operations to potential backlash

Gift this article

The UK is reportedly considering countervailing duties on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), potentially aligning with higher tariffs imposed by the EU. For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), this creates two opposing forces on its turf: a potential price advantage over Chinese rivals in the UK, and a further erosion of its position in China if Beijing retaliates.

The UK is reportedly considering countervailing duties on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), potentially aligning with higher tariffs imposed by the EU. For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), this creates two opposing forces on its turf: a potential price advantage over Chinese rivals in the UK, and a further erosion of its position in China if Beijing retaliates.

Chinese brands have rapidly expanded their UK presence, accounting for about 15% of new car sales through most of 2026 before brands including BYD, MG, and Jaecoo reportedly captured 23% in September. EVs represent two-thirds of China’s domestic automobile market.

Chinese brands have rapidly expanded their UK presence, accounting for about 15% of new car sales through most of 2026 before brands including BYD, MG, and Jaecoo reportedly captured 23% in September. EVs represent two-thirds of China’s domestic automobile market.

Chinese cars have allegedly found a backdoor into the EU through the UK, taking advantage of Britain’s relaxed 10% tariff compared to the EU’s 45%. This loophole could risk UK’s exclusion from the EU’s proposed ‘Made in Europe’ framework, prompting Britain to consider matching the EU’s countervailing duties on Chinese imports. For TMPV, however, any direct benefit is minimal, while potential retaliation from China could hit where it hurts most.

Also Read | Pending EU approvals could delay Tata Motors' $4.4 bn Iveco deal

China slump

China is already a weak market for JLR. The company’s retail volume in China fell 60% year-on-year in Q2, even as UK retail volume rose 31%. China’s contribution to retail volume fell to just 9% from 21% a year earlier.

This drop stems partly from the Chery-JLR joint venture halting local vehicle production in June. Meanwhile, the Chinese market remains tough due to fierce competition, which has prevented JLR from passing on the luxury tax—a levy expanded last year to cover vehicles priced above 0.9 million yuan, down from 1.3 million yuan previously.

JLR does not compete directly with affordable Chinese EVs in the UK, said Tanvi Kanchan, associate director at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Its core products—Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender—which accounted for 77.6% of wholesale volume in the September quarter (Q2FY27) operate in a different segment. Protection against Chinese imports, therefore, may not materially alter JLR’s demand equation in the UK.

To be sure, the UK is holding up better for JLR, with a 31% increase in wholesale volumes amid normalization after last year’s cyberattack. JLR’s Q2 wholesale volumes, excluding the China JV, rose 25% year-on-year to 82,400 units.

New launches offer hope for further volume recovery as the company winds down outgoing Jaguar models. Investors should closely track sales of the newly launched Jaguar Type 01 (6 October), the Range Rover Sport Electric (30 September), and the Range Rover Electric unveiled earlier in September.

Also Read | Tata Agratas inks $530-million EV battery supply pact with JLR

Margin stress

The key question now is about profitability. Nomura estimates JLR’s Q2 revenue at roughly £6 billion, down 9.6% year-on-year. Ebit margin is expected at 2.6%, falling well short of management’s 4% guidance, as the company targets operating cash-flow breakeven.

A previously hoped-for £1.5 billion commercial loan has now been ruled out, with the company instead announcing 4,000 job cuts over two years to target £1.7 billion in savings. This should help lower its break-even point to 300,000 vehicles. Its wholesale volumes fell 23% year-on-year to 307,900 units in FY26.

Following a 23% decline in 2026, the stock trades at 19 times its estimated FY28 earnings, according to Bloomberg. Near-term triggers include the success of new launches and margins, while any impact from possible Chinese retaliation remains a concern for later.

Also Read | Can China’s BYD zip into the hearts of Japanese car buyers?
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuRead more

ses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketUK’s Chinese EV tariff plan is a double-edged sword for Tata Motors
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