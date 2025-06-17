Tata Motors’ JLR navigates a tougher road in FY26
Summary
JLR’s cautious outlook underscores how US tariffs, China weakness and EV transition risks are weighing on Tata Motors’ growth. With Ebit margin guidance slashed, investor sentiment remains fragile.
Tata Motors Ltd has started FY26 on a bumpy road, with its key subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) navigating multiple headwinds — from US tariffs and tough market conditions in China to ongoing uncertainty around the electric vehicle (EV) transition.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story