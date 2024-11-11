Tata Motors: Road ahead smoother after speed bumps in Q2?
Summary
- With global pressures easing, Tata Motors is betting on JLR’s recovery to fuel a second-half comeback—but margin targets remain a steep climb.
Operating leverage is a double-edged sword, and Tata Motors Ltd illustrates this well. Factors that had dampened sales of its UK-based luxury car subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR), in the September quarter (Q2FY25) have now been resolved, setting the stage for a sales recovery in the second half of the fiscal year. This anticipated rebound in operating leverage may explain why Tata Motors' shares showed resilience on Monday despite a weak Q2 earnings report.